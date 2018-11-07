Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.52-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAC. Nomura set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.20.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of VAC traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.84. 2,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $154.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.48 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/marriott-vacations-worldwide-vac-updates-fy-2018-earnings-guidance.html.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.