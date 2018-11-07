Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,086,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,293,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $59,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $665.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Marvell Technology Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

