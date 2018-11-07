Masonite International (DOOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.88 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

DOOR stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.17. 502,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,956. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director George A. Lorch sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $878,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $298,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,261.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 773.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Masonite International by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 206,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Masonite International by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

