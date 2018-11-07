Mastercard Inc (MA) Holdings Boosted by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 225.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kaizen Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,569,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,002,000 after buying an additional 105,160 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 40.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 339,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,692,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Mastercard by 104.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.24.

Shares of MA opened at $199.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $140.61 and a 1-year high of $225.35. The company has a market cap of $205.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

