Matrix Service (MTRX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTRX. BidaskClub cut Matrix Service from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th.

MTRX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,719. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.85 million, a PE ratio of 148.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, insider Bradley J. Rinehart sold 12,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $304,286.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 34,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $788,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,266 shares of company stock worth $2,369,773. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

