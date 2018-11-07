MAV Beauty Brands (MAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 9th. Analysts expect MAV Beauty Brands to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.35 million.

TSE MAV opened at C$12.20 on Wednesday. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of C$11.52 and a 12 month high of C$14.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of MAV Beauty Brands in a report on Monday, October 8th.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

