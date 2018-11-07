MaxCoin Trading 12.3% Higher This Week (MAX)

MaxCoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. MaxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $168.00 worth of MaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MaxCoin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MaxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MaxCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.02640443 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00622030 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018734 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00024175 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020716 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015840 BTC.

MaxCoin Profile

MaxCoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MaxCoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. MaxCoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org. MaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MaxCoin Coin Trading

MaxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.