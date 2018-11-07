MC Mining (MCM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

MC Mining (LON:MCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday.

LON MCM opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Wednesday. MC Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 30.47 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 71.60 ($0.94).

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

