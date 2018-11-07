McKesson Co. (MCK) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,132 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $51,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in McKesson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in McKesson by 2.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in McKesson by 4.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in McKesson by 8.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $2.86 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.26.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $173,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $117.19 and a 1 year high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

