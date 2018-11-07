Medical Transcription Billing Corp (MTBC) CFO Bill Korn Sells 9,664 Shares

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Bill Korn sold 9,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $53,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bill Korn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medical Transcription Billing alerts:

On Monday, November 5th, Bill Korn sold 3,800 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $20,938.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,236. Medical Transcription Billing Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 million, a PE ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Medical Transcription Billing had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Medical Transcription Billing Corp will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medical Transcription Billing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Medical Transcription Billing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Medical Transcription Billing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Medical Transcription Billing Corp (MTBC) CFO Bill Korn Sells 9,664 Shares” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/medical-transcription-billing-corp-mtbc-cfo-bill-korn-sells-9664-shares.html.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Read More: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.