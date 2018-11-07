MER Telemanagement Solutions (MTSL) Trading Up 50%

Shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) were up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 429,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 123,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

About MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL)

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and online and mobile video advertising worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise, Service Providers, and Video Advertising. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

