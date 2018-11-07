Mercadolibre (MELI) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.92.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $336.19 on Tuesday. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $250.83 and a twelve month high of $417.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 132.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 79.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 151.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

