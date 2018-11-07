Mercury General Co. (MCY) Director Mike Curtius Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Director Mike Curtius sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $24,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,401.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MCY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.81. 676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.38. Mercury General had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $905.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1,543.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 21.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mercury General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/mercury-general-co-mcy-director-mike-curtius-sells-400-shares-of-stock.html.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.