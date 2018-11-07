Meritor (MTOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Meritor to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.53. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Meritor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

