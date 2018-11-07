Methode Electronics (MEI) and RF Industries (RFIL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) and RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Methode Electronics and RF Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methode Electronics 0 1 1 0 2.50 RF Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Methode Electronics presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.40%. Given Methode Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Methode Electronics is more favorable than RF Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Methode Electronics and RF Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methode Electronics 6.49% 18.93% 12.78% RF Industries 10.27% 23.75% 18.87%

Dividends

Methode Electronics pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. RF Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Methode Electronics pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Methode Electronics and RF Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methode Electronics $908.30 million 1.23 $57.20 million $3.00 10.08 RF Industries $30.96 million 2.37 $380,000.00 N/A N/A

Methode Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than RF Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Methode Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of RF Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Methode Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of RF Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Methode Electronics has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RF Industries has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead frames, and light-emitting diode based lighting sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Interface segment provides various copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunication markets. Its solutions consist of conductive polymers, industrial safety radio remote controls, optical and copper transceivers, and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels; and services include the design and installation of fiber optic and copper infrastructure systems, and manufacturing active and passive optical components. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus bars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems, and powder coated bus bars that are used in aerospace, computer, industrial and power conversion, military, telecommunication, and transportation markets and applications. The Other segment offers medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions. Methode Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. Its Cables Unlimited division manufactures and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment. The company's Comnet Telecom Supply division manufactures and sells fiber optics cables, distinctive cabling technologies, and custom patch cord assemblies, as well as other data center products. Its Rel-Tech Electronics division designs and manufactures cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation, medical, and military customers. The company sells its products through warehousing distributors and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. It serves telecommunications carriers, wireless and network infrastructure carriers, data center and co-location companies, and OEMs. The company was formerly known as Celltronics, Inc. and changed its name to RF Industries, Ltd. in November 1990. RF Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

