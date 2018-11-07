Metro Bank (MBNKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MBNKF. Citigroup raised shares of Metro Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

MBNKF opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $57.36.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

