Michael J. Zimmerman Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director Michael J. Zimmerman bought 5,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.39 per share, with a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,482.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SF traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. 592,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,820. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $738.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.90 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 357,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after buying an additional 54,131 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 119.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 570,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,239,000 after buying an additional 28,197 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Stifel Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Stifel Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

