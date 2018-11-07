Millennium Management LLC Has $836,000 Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 47.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,068 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth $1,306,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

SCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Steelcase from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $875.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $372,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,673.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $259,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,791 shares of company stock worth $1,056,215. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Millennium Management LLC Has $836,000 Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (SCS)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/millennium-management-llc-has-836000-holdings-in-steelcase-inc-scs.html.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.