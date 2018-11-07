Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,719,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,281,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,294,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,643,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $34.44.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

