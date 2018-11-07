MINDBODY Inc (MB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) will announce $63.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for MINDBODY’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.32 million to $64.35 million. MINDBODY posted sales of $46.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MINDBODY will report full-year sales of $247.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.26 million to $252.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $309.58 million, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $318.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MINDBODY.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. MINDBODY’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MB. Zacks Investment Research raised MINDBODY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut MINDBODY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MINDBODY from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MINDBODY to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other MINDBODY news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $720,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 9,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $363,796.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,809 shares of company stock worth $4,430,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC bought a new position in MINDBODY in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in MINDBODY in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in MINDBODY in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINDBODY in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINDBODY in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

MB stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. MINDBODY has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

