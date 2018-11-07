MINDBODY (MB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MINDBODY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MINDBODY to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MINDBODY from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINDBODY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Get MINDBODY alerts:

Shares of MINDBODY stock traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,644. MINDBODY has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.99 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MINDBODY will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam L. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Joseph Mansbach sold 3,705 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $130,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,809 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,896. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 1,565.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 715,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 672,105 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,087,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 539.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 692,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,160,000 after acquiring an additional 584,502 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 3,432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 595,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 578,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 570.5% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 317,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 269,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for MINDBODY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINDBODY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.