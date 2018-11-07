Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minerals Technologies in a report issued on Monday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.