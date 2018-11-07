Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NERV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,879. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $453.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NERV shares. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, COO Joseph H. Reilly sold 25,000 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Doyle acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $87,520 and sold 131,717 shares valued at $1,576,610. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/minerva-neurosciences-nerv-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-07-eps.html.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.