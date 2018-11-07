Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NERV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,879. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $453.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.66.
Several analysts recently commented on NERV shares. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.
In other Minerva Neurosciences news, COO Joseph H. Reilly sold 25,000 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Doyle acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $87,520 and sold 131,717 shares valued at $1,576,610. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.
