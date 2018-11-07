Mixin (XIN) Trading Up 21.8% This Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Mixin has a market capitalization of $67.30 million and $48,674.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $151.59 or 0.02327994 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000066 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000082 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,926 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

