Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,200 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $261,270,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $146,241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $121,730,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,349,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $82,865,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $49.50 to $59.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners set a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $41.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

