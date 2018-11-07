Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,500 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $99.13 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $90.95 and a 12-month high of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.57%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.11.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

