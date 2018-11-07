Mobileiron (MOBL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $5.50 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Mobileiron alerts:

MOBL has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobileiron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

MOBL opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.12. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.71.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 89.47% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mobileiron by 4,954.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Mobileiron during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mobileiron during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mobileiron by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mobileiron by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobileiron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.