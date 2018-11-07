Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 50,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $203.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,019.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

In other Apple news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,442.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,533 shares of company stock worth $117,074,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $240.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $214.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

