Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 128.49%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. 402,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,614. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $113,474.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,508.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $54,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $252,705. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3,992.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 87,997 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 638,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

