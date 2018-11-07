Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) PT Set at $16.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) received a $16.00 target price from investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MNTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

MNTA traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,614. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.34. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.49% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $46,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $54,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $252,705. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

