Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 11,535 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Modine Manufacturing worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,181 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,294.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOD opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.65. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.95 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 11,535 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/monarch-partners-asset-management-llc-buys-11535-shares-of-modine-manufacturing-co-mod.html.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.