Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 63,830 Shares of Great Elm Capital Group Inc (GEC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,830 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Great Elm Capital Group were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 660,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Great Elm Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

NASDAQ GEC opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

