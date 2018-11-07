Moneta Porcupine Mines (ME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 10950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Moneta Porcupine Mines Company Profile (TSE:ME)

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. It has interests in 1,046 claim units each approximately 16 hectares in area, which comprise a total area of approximately 16,800 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

