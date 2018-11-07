Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $110,000 in Canon Inc (CAJ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 65,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 33.7% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in shares of Canon by 2.9% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 109,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 29.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canon Inc has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $40.67.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canon Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates in four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

