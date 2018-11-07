Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes $187,000 Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 119,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 151,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.02 and a 12 month high of $121.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $353.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.41 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Stephens set a $101.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez acquired 54,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,060,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,218,915. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

