Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 5,350 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 50.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 54,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 22.7% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 5,350 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/morse-asset-management-inc-sells-5350-shares-of-schlumberger-limited-slb.html.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.