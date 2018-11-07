MoSys (MOSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:MOSY remained flat at $$0.27 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,643. MoSys has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06.
About MoSys
MoSys, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. The company offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable Search Engine names.
Featured Article: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.