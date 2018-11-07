Msci Inc (MSCI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Northcoast Research reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Msci in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Msci’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Msci to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $147.77 on Monday. Msci has a 52 week low of $123.80 and a 52 week high of $184.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Msci had a return on equity of 120.58% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Msci by 2,573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 8,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 69,947 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Msci by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Msci’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

