Murphy USA (MUSA) PT Raised to $77.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens set a $84.00 price objective on Murphy USA and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.00. 803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,671. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $89.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,461,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,179,000 after purchasing an additional 729,948 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,159,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Murphy USA by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,175,000 after purchasing an additional 194,985 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,183,000 after purchasing an additional 186,916 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,688,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

