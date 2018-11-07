Myers Industries (MYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.08 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 2.02. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $2,759,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Myers Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Myers Industries in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Myers Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Myers Industries (MYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/myers-industries-mye-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.