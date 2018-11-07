Mylan (MYL) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mylan from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Mylan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Mylan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.87.

Mylan stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mylan has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Mylan by 9.5% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 218,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 111,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 8.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

