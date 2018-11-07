Mylan (MYL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mylan from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mylan has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Get Mylan alerts:

NASDAQ MYL opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. Mylan has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Mylan had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Mylan’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mylan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Mylan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Mylan by 1,057.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mylan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mylan by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.