MYR Group Inc (MYRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce $400.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $375.06 million to $420.10 million. MYR Group posted sales of $373.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $399.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MYR Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of MYR Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,673,000 after acquiring an additional 200,044 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,432,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,769,000 after acquiring an additional 144,858 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,119,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 117,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 283,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MYR Group has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $548.62 million, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.35.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

