MYR Group Inc (MYRG) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MYR Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MYRG. BidaskClub downgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MYR Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded MYR Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on MYR Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

MYRG opened at $34.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $548.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.35. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.01 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 17,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

