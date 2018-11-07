NAM COIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (NAM)

NAM COIN (CURRENCY:NAM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. NAM COIN has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $138,220.00 worth of NAM COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NAM COIN has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One NAM COIN token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NAM COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00150581 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00257161 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $675.46 or 0.10355525 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011564 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NAM COIN Token Profile

NAM COIN’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens. NAM COIN’s official Twitter account is @inc_nam. NAM COIN’s official website is namchain.net.

NAM COIN Token Trading

NAM COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAM COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAM COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAM COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAM COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAM COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.