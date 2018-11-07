National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fortis Inc (FTS)

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued on Sunday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE FTS opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Fortis has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Fortis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 171,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 43.8% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,400 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Fortis by 65.4% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 234,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 92,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fortis by 46.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

