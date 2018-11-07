National Bank of Canada (NA) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.97 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.95. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NA. Barclays boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.36.

TSE NA opened at C$60.23 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$58.58 and a 1-year high of C$65.95.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st.

In related news, insider Alain Legris sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.71, for a total value of C$45,297.00. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.01, for a total value of C$1,176,681.00. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,094 in the last three months.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.