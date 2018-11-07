NCS Multistage’s (NCSM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Wednesday.

NCSM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

NCSM stock traded down $4.35 on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 1,596,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,680. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.44 million, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Equities research analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Wade Bitter sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $207,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock worth $222,083. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 18.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,311,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 661,076 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NCS Multistage during the second quarter worth about $4,939,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 54.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 15.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 304,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 41,588 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

