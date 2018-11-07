Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Given “Hold” Rating at HC Wainwright

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Given the rapid changes in commercially vital TNBC, where peers have surged forward, we incorporated a number of changes to our assumptions, including: (1) after analysis of competitor combination data in TNBC, SCLC and RCC, we have removed TNBC from our model entirely; and (2) additionally, we have reduced our peak adoption estimates in RCC to 15% from 20%, and SCLC to 15% from 25%. 2018, we had eliminated NSCLC from our model.””

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on NKTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.67 and a quick ratio of 19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 2.91. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 65.69% and a return on equity of 174.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3043.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $383,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $893,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 27.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.