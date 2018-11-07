NEO GOLD (NEOG) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

NEO GOLD (CURRENCY:NEOG) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, NEO GOLD has traded 68.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEO GOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEO GOLD has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of NEO GOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00150499 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00257449 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.35 or 0.10124424 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NEO GOLD Token Profile

NEO GOLD launched on November 1st, 2017. NEO GOLD’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for NEO GOLD is neo-gold.ulcraft.com. NEO GOLD’s official Twitter account is @NEO_GOLD_com.

NEO GOLD Token Trading

NEO GOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO GOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO GOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEO GOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

